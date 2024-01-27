Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (PBSV) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 15th

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 46,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.53.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

