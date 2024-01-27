Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

