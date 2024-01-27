PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $108.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

