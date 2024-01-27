PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $106.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $103.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

