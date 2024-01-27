Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently commented on DNNGY. Barclays raised Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
