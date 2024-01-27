OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Lowered to $13.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $10.55 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.31.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPAL opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Nadeem Nisar bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 84.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

