ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Sells $31,875.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $31,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dominique Trempont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

ON24 stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ON24 by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

