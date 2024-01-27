Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Stephens

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after acquiring an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 308,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,524,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

