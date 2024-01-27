NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $299,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $628.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.