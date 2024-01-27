NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $628.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.79 and a 200-day moving average of $469.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

