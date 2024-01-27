Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.45-24.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8-41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.12 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $498.69.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $438.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 23.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,689,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.