Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ATMU opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,533.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $22,563,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 710,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after buying an additional 705,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

