Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEB opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

