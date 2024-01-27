Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,591,000.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $64.00 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

