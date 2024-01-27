Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WD-40 by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $258.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.63. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

