Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nextracker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.59.

NXT stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $49.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,536 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

