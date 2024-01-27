Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $375.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

