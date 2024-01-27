Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $580.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $545.00 to $580.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

