Morgan Stanley Trims Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price to $31.00

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KAROFree Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karooooo

Karooooo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KARO stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Karooooo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000.

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.