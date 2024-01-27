Morgan Stanley Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $118.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $121.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,761,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,621,336,000 after acquiring an additional 273,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

