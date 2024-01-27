Morgan Stanley Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $400.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $369.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.06.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $371.00 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

