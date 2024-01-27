Mesabi Trust (MSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on February 20th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. 34,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,679. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at $234,000.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

