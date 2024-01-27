Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 million, a PE ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Eric Andersen bought 48,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $640,312.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 533,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,935.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 201,070 shares of company stock worth $2,581,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

