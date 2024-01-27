Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 million, a PE ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.52.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
