McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2% to flat $6.53-6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $69.08 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $148,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

