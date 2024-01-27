Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.