MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $16.00 at JMP Securities

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $820.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.05.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

