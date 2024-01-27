Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $67,200.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,408,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,927,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Lifeway Foods last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

