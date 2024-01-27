Kkr Credit Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.