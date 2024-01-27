Jabil Inc. (JBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,015. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,058 shares of company stock worth $10,018,913. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jabil by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

