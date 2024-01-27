iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 47.9% in January

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,914,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
