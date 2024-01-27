iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 47.9% in January

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,914,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 405,917 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.