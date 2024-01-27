Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Sells 11,848 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Taylor sold 11,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $20,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,776.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Amy Taylor acquired 11,700 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $24,687.00.

Zevia PBC Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zevia PBC last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 805,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 112,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

