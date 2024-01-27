Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $33,540.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamf Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,343.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 478,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 49.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 403,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jamf by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 369,371 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 308,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

