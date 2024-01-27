Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $49,261.24 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GKOS opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $94.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $204,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $6,367,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $22,075,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

