Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sherra Aspin bought 400 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,708.00.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:TOU opened at C$58.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.34. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.7902844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.