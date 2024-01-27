Insider Buying: Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Purchases C$16,250.00 in Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAIGet Free Report) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 18th, Doug Ramshaw purchased 15,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,725.00.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Doug Ramshaw bought 24,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$8,040.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Doug Ramshaw bought 16,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,360.00.

Minera Alamos Price Performance

MAI stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0502152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

