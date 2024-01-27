Insider Buying: Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Purchases C$16,250.00 in Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.
Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Doug Ramshaw purchased 15,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,725.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Doug Ramshaw bought 24,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$8,040.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Doug Ramshaw bought 16,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,360.00.
Minera Alamos Price Performance
MAI stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
About Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
