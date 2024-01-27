Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. The company has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.