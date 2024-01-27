Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.03 and last traded at $54.28. 4,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.72%. Research analysts predict that Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

