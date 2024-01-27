HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HQY opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

