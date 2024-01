Head-To-Head Comparison: Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) versus Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) and Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Davis Commodities and Universal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davis Commodities $206.72 million 0.11 $4.61 million N/A N/A Universal $2.57 billion 0.56 $124.05 million $4.86 12.02

Universal has higher revenue and earnings than Davis Commodities.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davis Commodities 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Davis Commodities and Universal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Universal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Universal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Davis Commodities and Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A Universal 4.59% 6.66% 3.38%

Summary

Universal beats Davis Commodities on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. Davis Commodities Limited operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients, as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food markets; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. Universal Corporation was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

