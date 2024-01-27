HC Wainwright Boosts Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $7.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Ocugen Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

