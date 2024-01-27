Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

