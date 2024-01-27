First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $32.25. 836,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 91,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

