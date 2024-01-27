Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on February 15th

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Federated Hermes has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federated Hermes has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. 1,283,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

