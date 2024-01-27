FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,720,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 18,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

