Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $28.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $981.77 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $932.00 and a 12-month high of $1,075.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $996.11 and a 200 day moving average of $972.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $8.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

