Eric M. Dube Sells 7,873 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

