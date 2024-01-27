Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $483.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.06. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

