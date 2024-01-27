Eileen C. Miskell Sells 400 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $24,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,094 shares in the company, valued at $863,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.90. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Independent Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.