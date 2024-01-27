Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $4.85. Duluth shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 18,895 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $138.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 64.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Duluth by 118.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

