Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

